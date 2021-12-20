TikTok Will Soon Let You Order Food From Viral Videos

TikTok is mostly a social media platform where people upload videos. There’s also been an increase in food trends where people share creative food ideas and recipes, but if you’re too lazy to make those recipes yourself, then we have good news. TikTok is getting into the food business.

According to the initial report from Bloomberg, TikTok is partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts and Grubhub to launch a TikTok Kitchen branded delivery-only service in the US next year. This does not mean that TikTok will be delivering food from restaurants, instead, they’ll be making food found in these viral food ideas and give users the option of having it delivered to them.

TikTok says that they plan to launch around 300 locations in March, and aim to open more than 1,000 restaurants by the end of 2022. The company confirms that they will be giving creators credit for their dishes. “Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go to both support the creators who inspired the menu item and to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform in keeping with TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users.”

TikTok emphasizes that this isn’t the company turning itself into a restaurant or becoming a restaurant business. It is more of a campaign. But with plans to open 1,000 restaurants by the end of 2022, it certainly sounds like they are.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals