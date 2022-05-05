TikTok to explore sharing ad money with creators

TikTok creators might soon have an easier way to make money from their posts. As part of a TikTok Pulse ad solution, the social media giant will experiment with a program that shares ad revenue with influencers, publishers, and well-known public people. If you have at least 100,000 followers you will be eligible in the first stage, according to TikTok.

The company says it will launch Pulse in the US in June, with other countries launching in the fall. TikTok will split revenue equally between itself and its creators. On Instagram creators get 55 percent, but this is still close.

What this means is that if you’re popular enough, you could make money with every post you produce. And this could encourage more posts on TikTok, plus it could spare some video makers from relying heavily on sponsorships or donations to make money.

This also helps TikTok, naturally. It could prevent stars from leaving for Instagram or other more lucrative rivals. Though, it might also encourage more creators to produce ad-friendly clips and that means we may see cleaner, less polarizing content. That won’t be great for you if you like TikTok’s more political content, but this could help TikTok withstand more fierce competition.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

