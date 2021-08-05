TikTok tests Stories feature outside of the US

Many companies copy the format of TikTok’s signature short-form videos, but it may be the same with Stories. From a tweet shared by social media consultant and former The Next Web writer Matt Navarra, the news is that the company has introduced posts that will vanish after just 24 hours. In fact, TikTok recently told Variety that it’s testing the feature with a small section of users outside of the United States and noted that they may not become a permanent feature within the app.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community.”

Of course, Snapchat was the first app to have Stories before the format was widely copied by everyone else. Twitter was another who tried to make the feature work with Fleets, but that experiment just recently ended. It is quite likely that TikTok feels it needs to add Stories to stay competitive with companies like YouTube who are investing millions to replicate its success. And to stay relevant. They may be right.

Source Engadget

