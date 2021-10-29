TikTok tests a more direct way of tipping creators

TikTok is testing a new tipping feature that would give creators another way to get gifts from their followers. The company already allows its most popular users to receive tips when live streaming, and now it’s trying something more direct.

The feature was first spotted by TikTok creator Jera Bean. Those who TikTok has enrolled in the test can apply to get a Tips button on their profile page if they want.

However, they need at least 100,000 followers and an account that’s in good standing in order to be considered. Naturally, TikTok is not taking a cut of those tips. However, this may change when the company rolls out the feature more widely.

TikTok says that it has been testing the tool with a limited number of users. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson said.

TikTok is not the only social media platform to allow tipping. Twitter has had a “tip jar” feature since May and added the ability for users to send and receive Bitcoin tips. The push into tipping is a way for companies to keep creators on their platforms. Will it work? Time will tell.

Source Engadget

