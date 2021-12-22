TikTok Testing A Repost Button

There was a time when if you wanted to repost something on social media, you’d have to download it onto your device and then reupload it. But, these days reposting has become pretty common and there are now built-in functions that let you do this with just a tap or two.

If you use TikTok and want to see a reposting feature, you’ll be happy to learn that it could now finally be on its way. This news comes according to a tweet by Matt Navarra who discovered that TikTok is testing out a repost button. We assume that this lets you watch a TikTok video and repost it.

Right now it is unclear how this feature works and where you’ll be able to repost the video. Unlike Instagram where users can repost photos or videos into their Stories, TikTok does not have this feature, at least not yet. This reposting feature could launch along with the company’s own Stories-like feature, and that’s where reposted TikTok videos may go.

We have no word on when either feature will be available to all users, but for right now, it looks like it is limited in its availability while testing. You might see it soon.

Source Ubergizmo

