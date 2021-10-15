TikTok Now Lets Users Mute Others During A Livestream

Whenever a streamer goes live, there’s always a chance that there could be a troll in the audience or someone who wants to harass the streamer. This is why larger Twitch streams usually have moderators to delete these types of comments to prevent them from showing up during the stream.

Now that TikTok is rising in popularity and with more users using the platform to go live, the company has announced that they will be rolling out a new tool that will let TikTok streamers and their mods mute certain viewers during a stream.

This mute tool will let streamers mute the viewer for a few minutes or up to the entire length of the stream if they need to. TikTok says, “Now, the host or their trusted helper can temporarily mute an unkind viewer for a few seconds or minutes, or for the duration of the LIVE. If an account is muted for any amount of time, that person’s entire comment history will also be removed.”

Hosts can already disable comments and filter them out, but the addition of this feature adds better controls so that instead of turning off comments entirely, streamers have the option of just muting a few audience members.

Source Ubergizmo

