TikTok May Soon Let You See Your Watch History

On many apps like YouTube, there is a history feature where you can see which videos you’ve watched recently. According to a recent tweet by Hammod Oh, it looks like TikTok is testing out a similar feature for the app where users will soon be able to see all the videos they’ve watched in their history.

This isn’t exactly new. TikTok has indicators to let you know you’ve already seen a video. Users can also try and filter out videos they’ve watched on the Discover page, but it’s not exactly the same thing. Especially not helpful for new users who are unfamiliar with the app.

By creating a dedicated section that lists the videos you’ve seen, it might make it easier for you to find what you are looking for. However, how practical is this? Unlike YouTube videos which are longer, TikTok’s videos are meant to be binged so after 30 minutes of watching, you could have easily gone through 20-30 videos and over the course of a week, it might be harder to find the videos you’ve already seen because of this.

It’s still a welcome feature, but since the feature is only in testing, we’re not sure if the company has plans to actually roll it out to all users in the future. We will see.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

