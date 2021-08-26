TikTok May Soon Allow Video Uploads Of Up To 5 Minutes

When TikTok initially launched way back when, videos were limited in length. The idea was that these videos could be quickly consumed, so if creators wanted to upload some longer form content they would have to seek out alternative platforms like YouTube and do it there.

Not wanting to lose users and content to competitors, it looks like TikTok will be taking steps to start changing that. According to Matt Navarra, he has discovered that TikTok could be testing out something to allow users to increase video upload length to as long as 5 minutes.

However, this isn’t the first time TikTok has made these kinds of changes. It was only back in 2020, when TikTok expanded on video length by testing video uploads up to 3 minutes in length, before eventually pushing out those changes just last month. Other platforms like Instagram for instance, initially limited video length, before introducing IGTV that allowed for longer-form content as well.

Since this new 5 minute duration appears to be just a test right now, not everyone will see it. Those who do will get a notification, but if you don’t, don’t worry because eventually this feature should be made available to everyone in due time.

Source Ubergizmo

