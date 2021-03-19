TikTok May Introduce A Group Chat Feature

Like most social media applications, you can send someone on TikTok a direct message. It’s a standard feature these days, but if you were hoping to host a group conversation within the app, you can’t do that. This could change later this year though, according to a report from Reuters who claims that a group chat feature could be coming to the app soon.

TikTok will apparently be introducing a new group chat feature later this year that would put the app more on par with other social media apps like Instagram. We don’t know when the feature will be launched except that it will be sometime in 2021, so it could launch as soon as next week or in December. Hopefully sooner rather than later.

We don’t know much more about the group chat feature right now and how it might differ from other group chats on other platforms, but it probably will not be very different. The Chinese version has had a group chat feature since 2019, so it’s odd that TikTok is taking this long to bring the feature to the non-Chinese version of the app, but at least it is coming and users should enjoy it once it arrives.

Source Ubergizmo

