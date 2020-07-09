TikTok May Be Banned In The US

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps around right now. Due to the pandemic, many more have started to use it and have been making all kinds of fun videos on the platform. However, all of this fun could be cut short.

This is because US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revealed that the US government could be considering banning TikTok as part of the government’s plans to possibly ban apps made by Chinese companies. Pompeo was quoted as saying, “You should know we’re taking this very seriously. We’re certainly looking at it.”

TikTok responded with a statement that said, “TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

The tension is because the US and China are currently in a trade war that has escalated a bit. TikTok has been caught in the crossfire now. Who knows if the US government will go through with this.

Source Ubergizmo

