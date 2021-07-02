TikTok Is Rolling Out Longer Videos To Everyone

TikTok’s videos are limited to just 60 seconds, but last year, TikTok introduced the ability for select creators to make longer videos. But it was a feature exclusive to just some creators, not all. However, TikTok has since announced that they are now rolling out the feature to all creators.

TikTok says, “Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload, and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok. Once ready, you’ll get a notification that longer videos are now part of your creative toolbox.”

This seems to be the same strategy that Instagram took years ago. When the company introduced the ability for users to upload videos, it was capped, but later they launched IGTV which let users upload longer videos to better compete against platforms like YouTube.

One of TikTok’s appeals is that the content was short and easy to digest, but it seems that the company is intent on exp[anding. It might attract different types of creators to its platform, like those who might appreciate the ability to post longer content. This will soon be an option that all users can use, so keep an eye out for the feature.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals