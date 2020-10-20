TikTok is back in Pakistan after ban

Pakistan is now removing its ban on TikTok, but with some conditions of course. The country’s Telecommunication Authority has cleared the social video app after TikTok promised it would moderate clips in step with Pakistani “societal norms” and laws. People who regularly upload “unlawful” content will face bans, according to the authority.

The removal comes days after senior TikTok staff met with the PTA to discuss what they could do to end the ban. The agency said that it banned the app after giving the company “considerable time” to act.

We don’t know exactly what content is now off-limits and forbidden for TikTok users in Pakistan. Officials first banned the app over “immoral and indecent” material. Now moderators will have to be more aggressive than they were before this.

There has been a lot of pressure on TikTok. The Pakistan issue came soon after India banned TikTok as part of its dispute with China, and only weeks after the company made a deal with Oracle to keep operating in the US. Large markets for the company have been under threat for some time now, and TikTok likely wasn’t eager to risk losing one more, so they had to play ball.

Source Engadget

