TikTok Introduces Anti-Bullying Features

Social media apps like TikTok were created to be fun and entertaining so that people could post videos of themselves singing and dancing along to songs and much more. But some people have been using the app to bully others.

In an effort to help cut back on potential bullying in the app, TikTok has launched new anti-bullying features. Some of the features might be familiar. One of them will ask users to reconsider if they want their post since it might contain words that are abusive and could violate TikTok’s community guidelines.

If this sounds familiar, it is because it is a feature that Twitter had introduced awhile back. TikTok will also be introducing some comment filters so you will be able to choose varying degrees of filtering, whether it be general offensive terms or if there are specific keywords that you want to filter.

TikTok says, “Creating a safe and positive app environment that allows creative expression to thrive is our priority. We’ll continue to strengthen our safeguards for users, build tools that provide people with more control to shape their experience, and keep listening to feedback from our community and experts.” We will see if it helps curb bullying on the app.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals