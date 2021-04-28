The new Orbital Marine Power’s O2 tidal power station has this month been launched from the docks in Scotland, and has been designed by BMW Group’s Designworks. Beneath the surface of the floating mobile hydropower station are two massive turbines fitted with 20-meter-long blades, mounted on nacelles connected to the floating platform by long arms. The turbines can spin in either direction, adapting to the current, and the unique design does not require the infrastructure of conventional tidal power stations which normally consists of enormous submerged structures costing huge amounts to implement and build.

“Instead the 02 is floated into a channel, where the topography guarantees a predictable flow of water to spin the turbines. Twin anchors hold the vessel in place. Power is transmitted through a dynamic cable down to the seabed, where it taps into a static cable that travels along the seabed and back to the local onshore electricity network.

The vessel has been designed with all-important maintenance in mind. The twin arms can be swung upwards, bringing the turbines out of the water. This allows workers to inspect and service them on the surface, rather than using expensive submersibles or sending down divers.”

“Orkney is our home, and it is where some of the strongest tidal currents in the world happen – and that is where the first O2 will operate. Anchored in the Fall of Warness at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), where tidal speeds can exceed 3m/s, the O2 will be connected to the local electricity grid and will help power the communities of Orkney cleanly and sustainably from the waters that flow past their islands.”

Source : Core77 : Orbital Marine

