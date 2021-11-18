Tidal Offers Free Subscription Tier

When Tidal first launched, the company tried to set itself apart from the competition by offering high-quality streams. However, this came at a cost that was higher than what other competitors offered, and Tidal quickly realized that not everyone needed or wanted to listen to audiophile-grade streams.

Well, now it looks like Tidal is trying another way of luring in customers by announcing a free subscription tier. This basically puts Tidal on par with other streaming services like Spotify who have long offered their customers a free tier, where they can listen to music but will have to put up with ads.

The platform says, “For the first time, music fans can now try TIDAL at no cost, with access to our entire music catalog and playlists, with limited interruptions.” If you want access to all of Tidal’s features, there are two options. There’s Tidal HiFi priced at $9.99 a month, and HiFi Plus which offers access to formats like Dolby Atmos Music, Sony 360 Audio Recordings, and Master Quality Authenticated.

Will the free tier be enough to help Tidal gain new subscribers? Platforms like Spotify and Apple Music are heavily dominating the music streaming space, so we’ll have to see how this new strategy works out.

Source Ubergizmo

