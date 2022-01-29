AIRmini Thunderbolt SSD with AES 256-Bit Encryption from $159

AIRmini is a new ultra compact Thunderbolt SSD offering AES 256-Bit Encryption and the ability to connect to 12 different devices whether it be an iPhone, tablet computer, TV or camera. Offering up to 4 TB of storage the external SSD is also waterproof and capable of transfer speeds of up to 2,200mbps.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $159 or £119 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Airmini is a complete solution for all your data storage needs. This slim, tiny, and portable storage device unlocks must-have features and advanced features as well. These features include 2,200 MB/s data transfer speed and a modest 4TB storage capacity. Furthermore, this state-of-the-art external SSD can be an ideal companion if your interest lies in professional photography, videography, or content creation, as this pocket-size, lightweight device is easy-to-carry.”

Features of the AIRmini Thunderbolt SSD

– AES 256-Bit Encryption: With Airmini you can enjoy AES 256-Bit encryption to secure your data.

– Wireless and multi-users: You can connect up to 12 devices wirelessly with Airmini.

– Ultra Sleek and Portable Design: With minimalistic design and super portable Airmini you can relentlessly enjoy your data on the go.

– Up to 2200mbps/ Read & Write Speed: Transfer your data without wasting any time with high-speed data transfer.

– Multi-device Compatibility: Now you can share a large file with your multiple friends at a time.

– 10 hours of continuous use battery power: Enjoy 10 hours battery life without any stoppage that can be charged up to 100% in just one hour.

– Waterproof and dustproof: Reap the benefits of its waterproof and dustproof characteristics that make it super durable. Airmini can easily pass the 2-meter drop test.

– Watch 4K videos: Airmini supports high-quality 4 K videos.

– One-touch backup: One-touch backup allows you to store your data through a single click.

– Vast storage options up to 4TB: Airmini offers you an extensive data storage capacity of up to 4 TB.

– Compatible with Mobile/Computer/TV/Camera: Airmini is compatible with all sorts of devices so that you can avail maximum benefits out of it.

If the AIRmini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the AIRmini Thunderbolt SSD project view the promotional video below.

“Airmini offers you up to 4 TB storage. So you can store all your data in a single device. With 10 hours of continuous battery life, you can carry it for your long adventures. Also, you can enjoy wireless streaming of 4K videos and wireless connectivity with 12 devices simultaneously.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Thunderbolt SSD, jump over to the official AIRmini crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

