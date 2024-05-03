120 Gbps Thunderbolt 5 braided charging cable $23

Welcome to the era of the Thunderbolt 5 and the Super Cable from Horizon, a innovative innovation designed to transform your digital connectivity. Whether you’re setting up a home office, diving into immersive gaming, or editing professional audio/video, this cable is engineered to cater to your most demanding needs. With its unprecedented speed, power delivery, and durability, the Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable is set to transform the way you interact with your devices.

120 Gbps Transfer Speed

Capable of transferring data at a staggering 120 Gbps, this cable is three times faster than its predecessor, Thunderbolt 4, and significantly outpaces DisplayPort 2.1. This means quicker file transfers, faster software updates, and smoother data synchronization. Imagine transferring a 4K movie in mere seconds or backing up your entire hard drive in minutes. The Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable makes these scenarios a reality, saving you precious time and enhancing your productivity.

Early bird offers are now available for the Thunderbolt 5 cable before it officially launches, from roughly $23 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Forget the days of slow charging. The Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable supports up to 240W of power delivery, enabling you to charge your devices at unprecedented speeds. Whether it’s your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, you’ll spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time being productive—or enjoying your leisure time. With this cable, you can charge your laptop from 0 to 100% in under an hour, ensuring you’re always ready to tackle your next task or embark on your next adventure.

Thunderbolt 5 Cable

For the visual creatives and hardcore gamers, this cable supports multiple 8K displays, allowing you to expand your visual workspace or dive deeper into your gaming worlds. Imagine having a panoramic view of your design projects or experiencing your favorite games in stunning, lifelike detail. If you’re into competitive gaming, the cable’s support for up to 540Hz on gaming monitors will ensure you’re always one step ahead of the competition, with smoother, more responsive gameplay that gives you the edge you need to succeed.

Durability is key in a high-quality cable, and the Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable delivers in spades. Constructed with ballistic fiber and Kevlar, this cable is designed to withstand over 100,000 bends. Its super dense braided design not only prevents tangling but also significantly enhances its longevity, so you can rely on it day after day. Whether you’re constantly on the move or have a setup that requires frequent cable adjustments, the Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable is built to last, providing you with a reliable connection for years to come.

If the Super Cable campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the Super Cable Thunderbolt 5 120 Gbps cable project audit the promotional video below.

The Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable is not just powerful; it’s also versatile. With broad compatibility that includes Thunderbolt 3/4, USB4, USB 3, and DisplayPort 2.1, this cable ensures you can connect a wide range of devices without worrying about compatibility issues. Whether you’re connecting to a new laptop, an external hard drive, or a high-resolution monitor, the Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable has you covered, providing a seamless, hassle-free experience.

The gold-plated connectors do more than just look good. They offer excellent corrosion resistance, high conductivity, and enhanced durability, making this cable a great choice in environments with electromagnetic interference. Whether you’re working in a studio filled with electronic equipment or a busy office with multiple devices, the Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable ensures your connection remains stable and reliable, even in challenging conditions.

To top it all off, the Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable comes with a lifetime warranty, highlighting its durability and the manufacturer’s confidence in its long-term performance. This means you can invest in this cable with peace of mind, knowing that you’re getting a product that is built to last and backed by a company that stands behind its quality.

Embrace the future of connectivity with the Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable, where speed, power, and durability meet to create a truly exceptional user experience. Whether for work or play, this cable is designed to exceed your expectations and enhance your digital life. So why wait? Upgrade to the Thunderbolt 5 Super Cable today and unleash the full potential of your devices.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the Thunderbolt 5 120 Gbps cable, jump over to the official Super Cable crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals