Three classic Grand Theft Auto games to be re-released

The news has been confirmed: Rockstar Games is re-releasing three more Grand Theft Auto games. The bundle includes Grand Theft Auto III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas.

It is named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition and it is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC later this year. The bundle will also hit iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

Rockstar says the remastered games will have upgraded visuals and “modern gameplay enhancements” while keeping the look and feel of the originals. This makes sense since their visuals don’t hold up too well in 2021. Updated graphics might make them worth revisiting for many players, plus some fans will like being able to play them on Switch for the first time.

Rockstar will remove the original versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas from digital storefronts beginning next week. You’ll still be able to download the games if you bought them previously.

Also, the publisher plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA III this month. So some special events and commemorative gear are coming to GTA Online this fall.

There is also an expanded and enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in March. That’s a lot of GTA for us to consume.

Source Engadget

