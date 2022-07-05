Thor: Love And Thunder Mjölnir Xbox Series X

Microsoft creates some crazy stuff for gamers who can’t get enough of their favorite franchises. I mean, this is the company that brought us furry Sonic controllers a while back and even a Far Cry 6 console that looked like a bomb. Love them or hate them, these novelties are fun. Now Microsoft has unveiled its latest strange Xbox Series X sweepstakes, and it may be on the cooler side as opposed to the weird.

To celebrate the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, the company is giving away a custom Series X modeled after Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. Yes, the console looks like a dwarven-crafted weapon that channels electricity. Are you worthy? There’s no way to know for sure. Just try to lift it and find out. I don’t know what else to tell you. It’s just the way this crazy hammer works. Hey, it’s Marvel, I don’t make the rules. Hopefully, anyone can be worthy of this console should they win it. Just do not swing it around while playing your favorite games. It is a cool game console after all.

The contest concludes on July 21. To enter, you just follow the Xbox Twitter account and retweet #ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes.

Source and Image Credit GamneInformer

