This Wallpaper Can Crash Android Phones

In the past, there have been weird text messages can cause iPhones to crash. Bugs like this happen. Now Android phones have their latest weird bug, except that in this case, it is a photo that when set as the phone’s wallpaper, could cause it to crash and potentially brick your device. That’s a major problem.

The image looks innocent enough, but it is anything but. The image looks like a regular photo with a sunset in the background, a lake, and some trees. It looks like a pretty relaxing photo, except that it has the ability to cause phones, especially Samsung phones, to crash.

The reason is due to the color profile of the photo, which apparently does not work well with Android phones. In some cases, if the phone’s display supports SRGB, then there is no issue, which is why it doesn’t crash on the Pixel 4 XL, but crashes on the Pixel 3 XL. It is an odd bug to be sure. I would just stay away from it no matter what kind of phone you have. So if you do see someone circulating this wallpaper, you might want to avoid setting it as your phone’s wallpaper to avoid the unnecessary problems that follow.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals