This Smartphone Prevents Naked Selfies

Today everyone has a smartphone with a camera, so naturally, some of us snap a naughty selfie every now and then. However, over in Japan, Tone Mobile has launched a new smartphone called the Tone e20 that apparently will stop users from taking naked photos of themselves. I guess it is too much to ask that they have self-control.

So how does it work? Basically the phone will come with detection software that can detect “inappropriate photos”. If it detects a nude body, it will prevent the photo from being taken and any image data captured will then be discarded without being saved.

While it might seem a bit silly that a company would prevent users from doing what they want with their phone, this was designed to be a safety feature. Tone Mobile’s devices are geared towards those who want a simple phone and are on a budget, which might be for people who are still young and still in school.

By preventing users from taking naked selfies, it could prevent these teens from being duped by scammers and predators who might con them into sending compromising photos of themselves. Anyway, the feature can be disabled by adult users.

Source Ubergizmo

