This Device Will Cover Alexa’s Ears

Our smart speakers are listening to us all the time. They are listening out for commands so that they can respond when we ask a question. However, some people may feel a bit uncomfortable knowing that a company could possibly be listening to every word and you don’t know for sure.

Alexagate is here to help. This is a $100 device that fits on most of Amazon’s Alexa speakers. It emits ultrasonic frequencies so that Alexa can’t hear what you’re saying. If you do want to summon Alexa, just tap three times on top of the device to pause the ultrasonic frequency, and you will be able to use your smart speaker as normal.

Since the frequency used is beyond the range of human hearing, you will not be able to hear it which means that it will not interfere with your day. But why have a smart speaker at all if you use this?

If you want to get your hands on Alexagate for some reason, you can find it here. Right now it seems to only work with Amazon’s Echo devices, so for other digital assistants or speakers, this won’t help you.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals