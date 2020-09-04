There Will Be No Online Version Of E3 2020

Thanks to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, various events around the world have been getting cancelled. E3 is one of them. The organization stated that they will not be hosting a physical event this year. Instead, the organization suggested that they might be looking at an online event. So what happened with this?

In a statement made to PC Gamer, the organizers have confirmed that they will not be hosting an online event in place of the physical one. However, the organizers will be working with exhibitors to help them promote and showcase individual company announcements.

The statement says, “Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June. Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months. We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences.”

However, Microsoft who was expected to make an appearance at E3 did previously confirm that they would be hosting an online Xbox event in the wake of the event’s cancellation, so there’s that.

Source Ubergizmo

