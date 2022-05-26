Them’s Fightin’ Herds Is Coming to Consoles

Them’s Fightin’ Herds was released in 2020 as a quirky fighting game inspired by My Little Pony, and now, developer Mane6 has revealed a major update on the game. The game is officially coming to consoles later this year. Get your fight on.

A new trailer re-introduces the fast-paced action of the game and officially confirms the game will be coming to consoles this Fall. It shows off both the game’s fighting and story mode gameplay, and reveals that the console versions will be coming with cross-play with the PC version as well as rollback netcode, a popular feature for online fighting games. It will be coming to all modern consoles as well as the PS4 and Xbox One.

The inclusion of rollback netcode comes as online fighting games have become more prevalent than ever before, with a game’s netcode often being a priority for competitive players. For instance, Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl and the recent port of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax both included rollback netcode, which uses a predictive system to determine player inputs creating smoother online gameplay.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds will take its My Little Pony-inspired action to a console near you, where it will look to carve out the popularity that it has found on Steam.

Source and Image Credit Gamerant

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals