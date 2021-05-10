The Yakuza games will now be turn-based RPG

When Lost Judgment comes out in September, Yakuza fans will have the chance to revisit the action brawler gameplay the franchise was known for prior to last year’s Like a Dragon. However, moving forward, Sega plans to keep it this way. Some fans will like this while others will not. Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa said that future Yakuza games will be turn-based RPGs. “We decided that we should let our signature action gameplay live on through Lost Judgment,” they said.

Like a Dragon didn’t start as a turn-based RPG. It only became one in its last year of production when Sega released an April Fools’ video. The thing is that fans reacted so positively to it that developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio decided to redo the combat. So most fans should be happy with this.

What started as a joke has turned into an idea everyone on the team was serious about pursuing. Nagoshi said, “Nobody said that it was too late to shift to an RPG, that it was impossible or that it wouldn’t please the players,”. He added, “As I was thinking of how to follow the events of Yakuza 6, I wasn’t too confident on the margin of progress I could make.”

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals