You no longer have to use a console or PC if you want to relive XCOM 2’s saga to fight against extraterrestrials. Feral Interactive has released a $25 XCOM 2 Collection for iOS that includes the whole XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and its four DLC packs, with no in-app purchases. Nice.

Feral has reworked the interface for touch input on your iPhone or iPad, but otherwise, you will get the “complete” experience. These are fun games and worthy of playing on the go.

Just make sure that you have a pretty modern device since the requirements demand it. You will need at least an iPhone 7 Plus or 8 Plus (not the base models of either of these) if you’re playing on a phone. The earliest iPad supported is the 2017 iPad Pro, otherwise, if you have any other iPad, it has to be from 2019 or more modern. You will also need 8.5GB of free space just to install the game, and then you’ll need to have 17GB free to prevent installation “issues.” Why are the demands so rigid? This is a full, and pretty recent PC game that is ported over to mobile, so it is go8ing to have the hardware demands to match.

