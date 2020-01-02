The Witcher 3 Gains More Players after Netflix shows popularity

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher series is one of the more popular RPGs. And since the debut of Netflix’s The Witcher series, the game appears to be more popular than ever. This is according to recent stats on Steam which revealed that The Witcher 3 is more popular than it was at launch.

The Witcher 3 first debuted back in 2015, and had a concurrent player count of 92,268. But, since The Witcher series was released, the new stats for the game are at 94,601. While the difference isn’t massive, the fact that it surpassed the original concurrent player count even four years after the game was launched is very telling.

The game has even made it into Steam’s top 10 games, as the eighth most-played game right now. Other games in The Witcher series have also seen an increase in popularity. The Witcher: Enhanced Edition broke into Steam’s top 100 most-played games.

It also broke its concurrent player record and peaked at over 12,000 players. If you want to see more The Witcher games, CD Projekt Red recently signed a new deal with The Witcher’s author, Andrezj Sapkowski, so it is likely we will be seeing new titles in the future. But right now the developer is working on Cyberpunk 2077, so it may be a while.

Source Ubergizmo

