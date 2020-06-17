The Witcher 3 console players can get a free PC copy

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt just turned five years old, and CD Projekt Red wants to make sure you can play it on your PC even if you’ve never played it on your PC before. So it’s giving away a free copy of The Witcher 3 through GOG from now until June 23rd at 7AM Eastern as long as you connect an existing copy to the GOG Galaxy 2.0 app, whether you’re on PC (Epic Games Store, Origin or Steam) or using a PS4 or Xbox One.

Sad news for Nintendo users. Switch players are left out of this deal due to the lack of integration, but aside from that, it is a good deal for fans.

You’ll have to own the Game of the Year Edition if you want to get that copy though, while everyone else gets the base version. If you already own a GOG copy and a version on another platform, you’ll get a code that you can give to someone else if you’d like them to experience Geralt’s adventures. The GOG version includes the soundtrack, a digital comic book, and instructions for paper toys, so it is worth grabbing even if you have no intention of playing the actual GOG release.

Source Engadget

