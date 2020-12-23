We have a great contest for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway Ft. Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 & More .

All you need to do to enter the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway Ft. Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 & More is sign into our deals store at the link below.

What happens when you gather up all the best gaming devices, subscriptions, and gear of the year? You get the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway. We’re finishing up the year with a splash — by giving away every gamer’s dream wish list. From the hottest consoles of the holiday season: PS5 and Xbox X Series to a premium gaming setup featuring a Bose Gaming Headset, a Corsair Gaming Keyboard, and even a 65″ Sony 4K Smart TV, this giveaway is stacked with value. Enter, share with your friends, and bring home the jackpot.

Immerse yourself in 4K gaming with faster and smoother frame rates with a brand new PlayStation 5

Score the powerful, all-new Xbox console before your friends

Get all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation 5 for the next five years

Level up your gaming setup with a Bost QuietComfort Gaming Headset, the TITAN Gaming Chair, and Corsair Gaming Keyboard

Use your new consoles to binge your favorite movies on your new Sony 65″ 4K TV

You can find out more details about the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway Ft. Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 & More over at our deals store at the link below.

Enter the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway Ft. Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 & More>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals