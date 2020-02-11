The Ultimate Deep Learning & NLP Certification Bundle, Save 97%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Ultimate Deep Learning & NLP Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 97% off the regular price.

The Ultimate Deep Learning & NLP Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29, it normally costs $1,200.

In this course, you’ll see how you can turn a CNN into an object detection system, that not only classifies images but can locate each object in an image and predict its label. You could imagine that such a task is a basic prerequisite for self-driving vehicles. With 75 lectures, you’ll be looking at SSD, neural style transfer, and facial recognition. Sign up and learn these advanced applications of CNNs.

Access 75 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7

See how a CNN can be turned into an object detection system

Learn about a state-of-the-art algorithm called SSD

Understand the process of neural style transfer

Become informed & aware about facial recognition

