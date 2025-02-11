The Truth About the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What’s New and What’s Not

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra continues the legacy of the Ultra series with subtle yet meaningful upgrades in design, performance, and software. While it doesn’t represent an innovative leap from the S24 Ultra, it remains a compelling choice for those seeking a premium smartphone experience. However, for users already owning the S24 Ultra, the updates may not be substantial enough to justify an upgrade. In the video below, Kyle Erickson delves into the key features and enhancements that define the S25 Ultra.

Design: Lighter, Sleeker, and More Refined

Samsung has refined the design of the S25 Ultra by introducing a titanium frame, which reduces its weight to a more manageable 218 grams compared to the 232 grams of its predecessor. This lighter build, combined with rounded corners and squared-off edges, enhances the device’s ergonomic appeal and makes it more comfortable to hold. The bezels have been reduced by 15%, allowing for a slightly larger 6.9-inch display without increasing the overall dimensions of the phone.

The new design also introduces fresh color options, such as Titanium Jet Black, which adds a sophisticated touch to its premium aesthetic. These changes, while subtle, contribute to a more polished and modern look, making sure the S25 Ultra stands out in the crowded flagship market.

Display: Pro Scaler AI and Improved Durability

The S25 Ultra retains its 6.9-inch AMOLED display with the same resolution and brightness levels as the S24 Ultra. However, the introduction of Pro Scaler AI marks a significant improvement in image processing. This feature enhances the sharpness and vibrancy of visuals while improving power efficiency, making the display more immersive for everyday use.

Durability has also been upgraded with Gorilla Glass Armor 2, which offers better resistance to scratches and drops. An anti-reflective coating further improves outdoor visibility, making sure the screen remains clear even in bright sunlight. Despite these enhancements, the display still uses an 8-bit panel, which may occasionally result in color banding in specific scenarios. While this limitation might not affect most users, it’s worth noting for those who prioritize color accuracy.

Battery and Charging: Small Gains, Familiar Limits

The S25 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, delivering a modest 5% efficiency improvement over the S24 Ultra. This translates to slightly better battery life during daily use, though the difference may not be dramatic. Wired charging remains capped at 45W, allowing the device to achieve a full charge in approximately an hour. While this is sufficient for most users, it lags behind competitors like the OnePlus 13, which features a larger 6,000mAh battery and faster charging speeds.

A notable addition is the G2 wireless charging system, which introduces magnetic case support for improved alignment during charging. This feature enhances convenience but still falls short of the wireless charging capabilities offered by some competitors. Overall, while the battery and charging improvements are welcome, they don’t represent a significant leap forward.

Camera: A Sharper Ultrawide Lens and Enhanced Video

The camera system of the S25 Ultra sees a notable upgrade with the ultrawide lens, now boasting a 50MP sensor compared to the 12MP sensor in the S24 Ultra. This enhancement significantly improves macro photography and adds versatility to the camera setup. The main and telephoto lenses remain unchanged, continuing to deliver excellent image quality with reliable performance in various lighting conditions.

For video enthusiasts, the S25 Ultra introduces 10-bit HDR video and log video recording, offering greater flexibility for post-production editing. Additionally, the new AI Audio Eraser effectively reduces background noise in recordings, making it a valuable tool for content creators. These updates make the S25 Ultra’s camera system one of its standout features, particularly for users who prioritize photography and videography.

Software: Smarter and More Personalized with One UI 7

Samsung’s One UI 7 brings a host of improvements aimed at enhancing usability and personalization. The redesigned interface features larger elements and more intuitive navigation, making it easier to interact with the device. New features like “Now Brief” and “Now Bar” provide real-time updates and tailored information, making sure users stay informed without unnecessary distractions.

AI-driven tools such as AI Select and the Gemini Assistant further streamline the user experience by automating tasks and allowing seamless cross-app actions. These enhancements not only boost productivity but also make the device feel more responsive and personalized. For users who value customization and smart features, One UI 7 represents a meaningful upgrade.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite and Efficient Cooling

The S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which delivers incremental performance gains over its predecessor. While these improvements may not be immediately noticeable in everyday tasks, they shine during demanding activities like gaming or video editing. A 40% larger vapor chamber ensures better heat dissipation, allowing the device to maintain optimal performance even under heavy workloads.

With configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the S25 Ultra caters to power users and multitaskers. These specifications, combined with the efficient cooling system, make the device a reliable choice for those who require high performance and storage capacity.

S Pen: A Step Back for Long-Time Users

The S Pen, a hallmark of the Ultra series, has undergone a controversial change in the S25 Ultra. The removal of Bluetooth functionality means that gesture controls and remote features are no longer available. This decision may disappoint long-time users who relied on these capabilities for added convenience.

However, the core writing and drawing functionalities of the S Pen remain intact, making sure it still serves as a valuable tool for note-taking and creative tasks. While the loss of Bluetooth features is a drawback, the S Pen continues to be a unique selling point for the Ultra series.

Should You Upgrade? Key Considerations

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra offers a polished flagship experience with meaningful improvements in design, camera capabilities, and software features. For users upgrading from older devices, the S25 Ultra provides a compelling package that balances performance and usability. Standout features like the 50MP ultrawide camera, Pro Scaler AI, and enhanced software tools make it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market.

However, for current S24 Ultra users, the incremental nature of the updates may not justify the cost of upgrading. Alternatives like the OnePlus 13 offer similar capabilities at a more competitive price, making them worth considering for budget-conscious buyers. Ultimately, the decision to upgrade will depend on your specific needs and how much you value the new features introduced in the S25 Ultra.

Uncover more insights about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: Kyle Erickson



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals