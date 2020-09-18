The Sony PS5 DualSense Controller Will Cost $70

Sony recently announced its PS5 priced at $499 for the regular version and $399 for the digital version. However, both versions will come with a single controller called the DualSense controller, so what if you wanted to play a local co-op game with your friends? You would need to buy a new controller of course.

But how much will a new DualSense controller cost you for the new console? The DualSense controllers will be priced at $70 each. It’s an additional cost you might want to take into account if you were planning on buying the PS5 to play local co-op games with your friends.

The DualSense controllers are wireless and if you want to charge them, Sony is also selling an optional charging station that will charge two controllers at once for $30, so you might need to spend as much as $100 extra if you want to get the most out of it. Other accessories for the PS5 include an HD camera for streamers, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, and a media remote.

The Sony PS5 is currently set to be released on the 12th of November 2020 for the US, and the rest of the world will get the console on the 19th of November a week later.

Source Ubergizmo

