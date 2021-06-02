The Sony PS5 DualSense Controller Can Play Along To Music

Just like most gaming controllers, the Sony PS5 DualSense controller comes with vibration built into it. This helps provide more haptic feedback when gaming and helps make the gaming experience more immersive for the player. It can also be used to give players notifications in game like when they’re being hit, they’re low on health, and more.

What you may not know is that the PS5 DualSense controllers can actually be used to buzz along to your favorite music. This is according to a report from The Verge who stumbled across a Reddit post from last year where it revealed that with a few tweaks, you could actually get the controller to buzz along to music.

We’re not sure if this made this way on purpose, but the user who discovered it did so by accident. u/Dino1482 says, “Sorry if this was already discovered, but when I plugged my dualsense controller into my PC, I noticed my speaker output changed to the controller. I thought this was odd, so I decided to play music from Spotify, and the dualsense essentially acted as a subwoofer, picking up the bass and vibrating along with the music. Depending on the song, the vibrations dynamically shifted from left to right.”

