The Simpsons aspect ratio problem will get fixed

It was about five years ago, when Fox launched Simpsons World as a streaming arm of its FXX network, but it initially launched with cropped versions of old 4:3 episodes (so that it would fill up widescreen HDTVs). But this cut off a number of key visual jokes. After a few months, they fixed the problem and all was well until last fall when Disney shifted The Simpsons over to Disney+, and did the same thing all over again. Doh!

They promised to correct the issue, and now executive producer Al Jean has announced the fixed episodes are almost here. He tweeted that episodes from the show’s first 19+ seasons will be available for streaming in their original 4:3 format starting May 28th. Also, Disney+ is adding a short, The Longest Daycare, that will be available on May 29th.

This is good news for fans who are sick of seeing the show in a way that it was never supposed to be seen. We miss a lot of the good jokes that are peppered throughout the series when watching these cropped versions. Not to mention the fact that it just looks horrible. I don’t know about you, but I’ll be watching these again.

Source Engadget

