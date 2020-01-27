The Second Season Of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Arrives On February 20

If you’ve been keeping up with Fortnite’s various updates – you might already know about this latest news. Chapter 2’s season 2 is coming on February 20. In the official announcement for the next update, Epic Games mentioned the release date of season 2 for Chapter 2. Fans are naturally excited.

They also talked about the next game update 11.50 in early February that will set things up for season 2, which includes the move to Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system. It is a big step for the game.

The move to a new physics system won’t change the game at its core and it should not break things. Of course, there will be bugs, but they will be fixed as they show up. Some new things that you can look forward to before the Season ends are additional overtime challenges and a new two-week event coming up soon.

The Fortnite team hasn’t revealed anything related to Season 2 as of right now, but we don’t have a long wait. February 20 is the date when it arrives.

Many gamers are excited about season 2 of Chapter 2, but some are concerned about the next 11.50 update. I wouldn’t worry about it. On February 20th we are going to have a very fun time.

Source Ubergizmo

