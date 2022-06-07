The Sandman hits Netflix on August 5th

If you have been waiting anxiously for Neil Gaiman’s Sandman to arrive on Netflix, we now have a date. Netflix dropped a trailer for the upcoming series, which is set to debut on August 5th. The highly anticipated show is based on the popular graphic novels by Neil Gaiman from the nineties and features Tom Sturridge, Gwendolyn Christie, Stephen Fry and Patton Oswalt. Netflix also announced that Mark Hamill will be voicing Merv Pumpkinhead.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse at how the show will recreate the mystical realms from the story. The Sandman follows the King of Dreams, aka Morpheus after he escapes captivity and returns to his kingdom, the Dreaming.

The decision to adapt Gaiman’s best-selling graphic novel series may seem like a no-brainer to fans, but it has not been easy to make happen. A planned film adaptation by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and David Goyer fell apart after disagreements with the studio. Obviously, the show’s source material is tough to adapt and it even spans multiple timelines. Gaiman has previously stated, “I’d rather see no Sandman movie made than a bad Sandman movie.” Hopefully, this will be worthy of the original source material from the graphic novels.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Netflix

