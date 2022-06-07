The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels

The Roku Channel is adding new content all the time, which is certainly helping it be one of the most popular providers of live TV channels. And today, the service announced that 50 Live TV channels will be available for free via The Roku Channel. Do you see why people like it?

The new Live TV channels will be available as part of a new category of entertainment called Espacio Latino, a brand-new Spanish language hub in the United States. It delivers thousands of hours of content to Spanish-speaking audiences in one location.

There are sports, news entertainment, telenovelas, movies, and music, as well as thousands of free, original, and exclusive movies and TV shows in Spanish. There are also English titles dubbed and subtitled. Truly a one-stop entertainment solution.

Out of the 50 Spanish language Live TV channels available through Espacio Latino, over 25 are brand-new to The Roku Channel. All channels will be accessible via Espacio Latino and The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide and content from Premium Subscriptions will be available for streamers in the category too.

Roku is also working with multiple content partners, including NBCUniversal Telemundo, Hemisphere Media Group, Eurochannel, Weather Group, BBC Studios, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Television, A+E Networks, and others.

Source and Image Credit Phonearena

