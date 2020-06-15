The Resident Evil series has sold over 100 million

Capcom has something to celebrate. It just reached a major milestone for the survival horror genre: the developer has sold over 100 million copies of Resident Evil games since the franchise first kicked off way back in 1996. While it didn’t break down the sales by series, it noted that RE7 by itself sold 7.5 million units. The Resident Evil 3 remake sold 2 million copies in its first five days alone. People still love this series.

The company chalked up the success to a few key factors, most notably a “consistent schedule” for new games. That means that it hasn’t let the franchise stay dormant for very long. So this means that the series has stayed in the limelight virtually since launch. It has had eyes on it since 1996 and obviously that strategy is working out very well.

That strategy isn’t about to stop any time soon either. In addition to this year’s RE3 and Resistance, you can expect Resident Evil: Village on the PS5 in 2021. It’s really just a question of how the zombie series will continue.

You have to hand it to Capcom, they know how to keep gamers interested in a franchise. These numbers will only get higher as time goes by.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals