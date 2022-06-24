The remaster of 1997’s Blade Runner game is finally available

The long-delayed remaster of the Blade Runner adventure game is finally here. Nightdive Studios has released Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition for Windows PCs (via Steam) and PlayStation, Switch and Xbox consoles. This modernized version runs at 60 frames per second instead of the original’s 15FPS, along with updated animations and models. There are also improved in-game tools to help you work with clues as you track down hostile replicants, and gamepad support is available on all those platforms.

Westwood’s 1997 game pushed some boundaries at the time. Instead of the usual fixed plot, Blade Runner changed the replicant with each playthrough while also offering branching storylines, different outcomes, and characters that operate on their own timetables. That was pretty radical. The game used voxels (pixels with 3D attributes) that allowed far more visual detail for the time, including volumetric lighting that mimicked the Ridley Scott movie’s look. It was a great treat at the time.

Of course it is still an older game remastered. It is not perfect. It won’t control as elegantly as present-day games, and Westwood’s budget limited it to only some voices from the movie cast and recreated music from Vangelis’ score. But it is still an awesome experience.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Westwood

