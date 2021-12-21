The PS Plus version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake can be upgraded to Intergrade

One of the games PlayStation Plus subscribers were able to get at no extra cost back in March was the Final Fantasy VII Remake. The thing is, Sony announced that month’s PS Plus lineup at the same time it revealed an upgraded version of the game for PlayStation 5: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

There was no way for those who got the PS Plus version of the game to get Intergrade without paying for the full game, which is a bummer. But now there’ll be a way to upgrade. Square Enix clarified that the upgrade won’t be free, but it hasn’t revealed the exact pricing yet.

Square Enix says that the “Intermission” expansion, which is only available on PS5, is $15 for a limited time, which is in fact $5 less than the standard price. The DLC was included for those who bought Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. If you upgraded from the PS4 version you had to pay for the DLC.

The FF7 Remake upgrade process has confusing for gamers. The game was originally released in April 2020, and Intergrade hit the PS5 in June of this year. Meanwhile, FF7 Remake Intergrade hit PC for the first time last week for PC users.

