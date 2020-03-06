The Outer Worlds to get a fix for its tiny in-game text

If you have trouble reading the text in The Outer Worlds, don’t worry, your eyes are fine. It is the text that is a problem. In fact, if there’s one major criticism of The Outer Worlds, it’s the tiny text size used for menus and dialogs. It does not make for enjoyable game play, and for those with visual impairments, it renders the game unplayable.

That’s about to change. On Twitter, Outer Worlds UI developer @NateElCabro revealed that he’s spent the last three months working on font scaling, and it’s going to drop “very soon.” Developing this kind of update retroactively is a big deal, and players will now get a customized slider to make conversations, subtitles, and examinables even larger. Our eyes thank them.

The announcement has been met with a lot of relief and excitement. Several players on Twitter have even said that the update will encourage them to return to the game, since they had given up on it for the sake of their eyesight. And, of course, it makes it accessible to those who couldn’t even consider the game in the first place because of their eyesight.

This will make a lot of eyes happy for sure.

Source Engadget

