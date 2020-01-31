The Outer Worlds coming to Nintendo Switch on March 6th

The Switch version of The Outer Worlds has a release date: March 6th. That is when Obsidian’s RPG will arrive on Nintendo’s console. This is several months after it debuted on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The space-set game drew mixed reactions for its relatively short length for a single-player RPG but was a popular choice among players. Some players completed it in less than 20 hours. However, that short running time might be more palatable if you’re playing it on Switch while you’re on the go. The good news is that Obsidian plans to expand the story this year with some good old fashioned DLC.

That should help with the game’s overall length, but it still would have been nice to have more play time in the core game itself. Let’s face it, the DLC isn’t going to dramatically extend it by very much, plus you have to pay more for it.

The Outer Worlds will be available in boxed (though with a download code instead of a game card) and digital versions on Switch. It will cost $60. The problem is that Switch players already know how short the game is, so $60 at this point seems like a pass to me at least.

Source Engadget

