The Orville will stream on Disney+ beginning August 10th

After a delay of almost three years, season 3 of Hulu’s The Orville launched last month. Now, creator Seth MacFarlane has announced that the first three seasons of the series will also stream on Disney+.

The Orville has been very popular with critics and Star Trek fans but moved from a much wider distribution with Fox to the smaller audiences of Hulu after just two seasons. With over 85 million subscribers internationally, though, Disney+ will expand the pool of potential viewers by quite a lot. Maybe even help it stay afloat.

“I’m thrilled to bring all three seasons of The Orville to Disney+,” said MacFarlane. “Making this show has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my career, and I’m immensely grateful to Disney for providing us the opportunity to expand our Orville community further. I can’t wait for new audiences to experience this series.”

This deal could prove crucial to the series, as it has yet to greenlight for a fourth season. MacFarlane himself didn’t reveal anything about that, saying, “I don’t think we’ll know until this season is finished.” The last two episodes of season 3 will air on July 28th and August 4th, and all three seasons will arrive on Disney+ on August 10th.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

