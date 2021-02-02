The Nintendo Switch’s Sales Surpass The 3DS

The Nintendo 3DS was one of the company’s most popular and best-selling consoles for quite a while. Since the Wii U was a flop, it makes sense, plus you could take your favorite game on the go. However, the Nintendo Switch has managed to dethrone the 3DS and beat those sales.

According to Nintendo’s latest financial earnings, the Switch has managed to officially overtake the sales of the 3DS console by selling 79.87 million units as of December 31, 2020. This is big because as we said, the 3DS was one of the company’s best-selling consoles in recent years.

The Switch still has a ways to go before it can overtake the company’s other consoles, like the Wii which sold over a little 100 million during its lifetime, and the Nintendo DS family, which combined amounts to over 150 million units sold. But, based on the numbers, we would not be surprised if it were to overtake the Wii in the future as well. We can see it happening.

The report also shows that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the company’s second-most popular Switch game to date, selling 31.18 million copies, meaning that almost half of Switch consoles purchased also purchased a copy of this popular game.

Source Ubergizmo

