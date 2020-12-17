The Nintendo Switch Remains Canada’s Top-Selling Console

The launch of the Nintendo Switch happened at the right time. It arrived in the middle of the lifecycle of existing consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One, so gamers who were bored and looking for something new to play had the Switch, which ultimately resulted in the console’s huge success.

And over in Canada, the Switch continues to be a huge success for Nintendo. According to the company, the Switch is the top-selling console in the country for 25 consecutive months. So, for a little over two years, the Switch has dominated the console sales in Canada. Beating the PS4 and XBox.

Dominic Gross, General Manager, Nintendo of Canada says, “We are pleased that fans of all ages throughout Canada are playing Nintendo Switch and enjoying the versatility of the system. Whether it is playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe together or connecting online with friends and family to share island creations in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, Nintendo Switch offers something for everyone and we hope it creates many happy memories this holiday season and beyond”.

And now, the PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S have since been launched, so who knows if Nintendo can continue to hold onto this record.

