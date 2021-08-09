The Nintendo Switch Outsells The PS3 And Xbox 360

After the disaster that was the Nintendo Wii U, many were worried about how well the Switch would do as its successor. But today, it seems that those concerns have all been alleviated because according to Nintendo’s most recent financial results, the Switch has sold extremely well.

According to figures released by Nintendo, they have shipped 89.04 million units of the console thus far. This still puts it slightly behind the Wii which sold over 100 million, but it means that the Switch has ultimately outsold other popular consoles like the Sony PS3 and Microsoft Xbox 360 as well.

The PS3 managed to sell 87.4 million units in its lifetime, while the Xbox 360 managed 86 million units. The PS2 still holds the record at 155 million units, so we will have to see whether or not the Switch will have what it takes to beat it. Comparing the Switch to older consoles like the PS3 and Xbox 360 doesn’t really seem that fair, but it’s just to show how well the console is doing today.

Nintendo also doesn’t seem to have plans to launch a successor just yet. The most recent refresh had the company replace the screen with an OLED display and a new kickstand, but otherwise it’s still the same and it sells.

Source Ubergizmo

