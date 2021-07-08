The Nintendo Switch OLED Dock Can Be Purchased By Itself

Right now, the Nintendo Switch connects to the internet via WiFi, even when docked. WiFi is fine, but if you want extra speed and the best performance possible, connecting via a LAN cable is the best way, and this is something that Nintendo has offered with its new OLED Switch model.

The good news is that if you want an Ethernet connection with your Switch you don’t have to buy the new model just for that feature. Nintendo has confirmed that they will be selling the dock separately, but you might have to wait for it. The company says, “The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adaptor, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store. It will not be sold at retail.”

The new Nintendo Switch was just announced and the upgrades of the new model include an improved kickstand, better audio quality, a larger 7-inch OLED display, and a dock that comes with an Ethernet port. The new Switch is expected to launch on October 8th, but based on Nintendo’s statement, the standalone dock will likely arrive later.

The company does not mention how much the standalone dock will cost, but the current Switch’s dock is priced at $60 on Nintendo’s website, so this model should be priced around that range as well.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals