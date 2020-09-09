The Nintendo Switch goes on sale in Brazil this month

Nintendo fans in Brazil won’t have to wait much longer to get a Nintendo Switch directly from Nintendo. On Monday, the company announced plans to start selling the console in the South American country this month. On September 18th.

Those in the region can get the Switch in-store at Lojas Americanas and Magazine Luiza and online from the same retailers and Submarino.com.br for 2,999 Brazilian real (about $565). Those stores will also sell the accessories you need, like the Switch Pro Controller.

Brazil has been denied for long enough. Buying directly from Nintendo is something people in Brazil haven’t been able to do for over five years. Due to the country’s taxes at the time, Nintendo stopped direct sales in 2015. Since then, consumers there have had to either import Nintendo products or buy them from a reseller. Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro lowered import taxes on gaming hardware recently however. And here we are.

Brazil will be a good opportunity for Nintendo. After India, the US and China, the South American country is the fourth largest gaming market. That is something that could help Nintendo build on the 61 million Switch units it has already sold to date. That is if the high price doesn’t scare buyers away.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals