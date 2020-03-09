The Nintendo PlayStation Sells At Auction For $360,000

The “Nintendo PlayStation” sounds like a crazy dream, but it is a real thing. Back in the day, both Nintendo and Sony got together to create a console that could not only play games from a CD, but supported Nintendo cartridges as well.

If you haven’t heard of it, we can’t say we’re surprised. The console essentially existed as a prototype and never made it to production thanks to a fallout between Sony and Nintendo. But one of the last remaining prototypes in existence recently went up for auction and it sold for a whopping $360,000. It makes sense as it is very rare.

Heritage Auctions says the unit was first owned by former Sony Computer Entertainment America president Olaf Olafsson, before it was sold in another auction to a man named Terry Diebold. Diebold had kept the prototype in his attic before it was rediscovered by his son.

Diebold claims that at some point, he was offered as much as $1.2 million for the prototype. This particular auction is said to have attracted some big names, like Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus, who placed a bid. Heritage Auctions says that the person behind the winning bid has chosen to remain anonymous for the moment.

Source Ubergizmo

