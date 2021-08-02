The next Fortnite concert will feature Ariana Grande

Epic Games is continuing its superstar Fortnite concerts and has revealed a “Rift Tour” concert series that will star singer Ariana Grande. The first show will be on August 6th at 6PM Eastern, with more shows on August 7th and 8th to make sure people in other time zones can also enjoy it.

However, the game developer is warning concertgoers to arrive early (at least an hour before the show). The Rift Tour playlist will go live 30 minutes before. And naturally, there will be themed cosmetic items, because there always are. You can get an Ariana outfit to play as the pop star, as well as Piggy Smallz Back Bling. Both will be in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 4th at 8PM Eastern, and concert attendees will get an umbrella glider too.

Like with other Fortnite performers, they hope that this will attract newcomers to the game and entice people to come back. Epic is widening the range of artists to include more female stars. If all goes well, Grande could help bring in people who wouldn’t play Fortnite otherwise, even if just a few stay around after the singer has moved on to other things. Fans will love it.

Source Engadget

